Blue Crabs Series Finale, Wing Wars Postponed

July 8, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) Due to inclement weather from Hurricane Elsa, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have postponed their July 8th, 2021 game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. The series finale has been re-scheduled as a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 21st beginning at 5 PM.

Additionally, Thursday's "Wing Wars" presented by Fosters Grille has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 26th.

