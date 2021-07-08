3 Power Players Have Contracts Purchased by Mexican League Team

July 8, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - West Virginia Power News Release







Charleston, WV. - The Sultanes de Monterrey of the Mexican League have purchased the contracts of three roster members the Power announced today.

SP Elih Villanueva, who reached the Major League level with the Miami Marlins, is the seventh member of the Power in 2021 to have his contract purchased by a major league organization or Mexican League team.

In seven starts with the Power, Villanueva was 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA at the time of his contract purchase. In 37 innings, the right hander struck out 37 and allowed just 13 earned runs.

A 27th round pick out of Florida State University in 2002 by the Marlins, Villanueva quickly rose through the minor league ranks. He was named a Topps Double-A All-Star, a Southern League Post-Season All-Star, & a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star in 2010 with the Jacksonville Suns. At 24 years old, Villanueva made his Major League debut on June 15, 2011, pitching 3 relief innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

OF Jose Tabata, who played parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues, is the eighth member of the Power in 2021 to have his contract purchased by a major league organization or Mexican League team.

In 28 games with the Power, Tabata was hitting .350 with 4 homeruns, 6 doubles, 17 runs batted in, and had a 1.007 OPS at the time of his contract purchase.

An international signee in 2005 by the New York Yankees, Tabata quickly rose through the minor league ranks, being named the Yankees #2 Overall Prospect in 2008. In 2009, Tabata was named to MLB All-Stars Future Game as a member of the World Team roster. Tabata made his Major League debut on June 9, 2012, singling in his first MLB at bat.

RP Jean Machi, who reached the Major League level with the San Francisco Giants, is the ninth member of the Power in 2021 to have his contract purchased by a major league organization or Mexican League team.

In 10 games with the Power, Machi was 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA at the time of his contract purchase. In 9.1 innings pitched, the right hander struck out 12, allowed just 6 earned runs, and collected 6 saves.

Machi signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2000 by the Philadelphia Phillies. He made his Major League Debut with the San Francisco Giants on September 3, 2012, against the Arizona Diamondbacks pitching a perfect inning. Machi played parts of 5 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Seattle Mariners. In 2014, Machia was a member of the Giants bullpen when they won the World Series.

The Power now have nine players whose contracts have been purchased by a major league organization or Mexican League team. The previous six Power players signed by a major league organization or Mexican League team in 2021 include RHP Rob Whalen (MIN), C Francisco Arcia (LAA), RHP Erik Manoah (MIN), RHP Mike Broadway (Yucatan Leones-Mexican League), and RHP Diego Moreno (WASH), and INF Jimmy Paredes (Tijuana Toros-Mexican League).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.