Wiz Khalifa and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tomorrow

July 8, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - West Virginia Power News Release







Live in Concert Tomorrow:

Wiz Khalifa, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Chevy Woods! Join us for a night of music, dancing and fun as 3 time Grammy nominee Wiz Khalifa performs for his first time in Charleston West Virginia! Tickets are still available! Get them now!

Wiz hit the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS in 2011, which spawned the hugely successful hits "Black and Yellow," "Roll Up," and "No Sleep" and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for "Best New Artist" at the 2011 BET Awards and "Top New Artist" at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. Wiz's track, "See You Again," off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the #1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, "See You Again" broke records by being Spotify's most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries. In addition to winning 3 Teen Choice Awards in 2015, "See You Again" continued its success by winning a Critics' Choice Award in the "Best Song" category, winning two Billboard Music Awards in the categories "Top Hot 100 Song" and "Top Rap Song," earning three Grammy Award nominations in the categories "Song of the Year," "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," and "Best Song Written for Visual Media," and a Golden Globe nomination in the category "Best Original Song -Motion Picture."

Every album Wiz releases gets recognition from his peers and is loved by his fans as his latest studio album, ROLLING PAPERS 2, hit certified gold, when released in July 2018. In April of 2019, Wiz released his 5-part docuseries with Apple Music, "Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam," which gives viewers an exclusive look into his life and career but come Friday, July 9th, fans can enjoy this awarding winning artist at Appalachian Power Park.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.