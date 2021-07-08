Revolution Announces Back to School Celebration and Challenge

(York, Pa.) - Be true to your school and raise money for it in the process!

The York Revolution announced today that it will celebrate the coming school year and the educators who make it possible with a fundraiser and teacher recognition event on August 21.

Called the Back to School Celebration and Challenge, the event will take place during the team's 12 p.m. game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters and is open to all York and Adams County Schools.

Teachers will receive free tickets thanks to Revolution sponsor T-Mobile.

Supporters of the participating schools will be able to purchase $10 discounted tickets to the game, and $5 of each ticket purchased through the school's online portal will be donated back to that school's district. The school that raises the most money will be recognized during the game, and each participating school will receive an honorary first pitch for a student or faculty member.

Immediately after the game, representatives from each school will participate in a hit, throw, and run contest on the field at PeoplesBank Park, with the winning team earning an additional $1,000 donation to its school from T-Mobile.

Several area schools have already signed up for the event and fundraiser, with plans to staff marketing tables on the ballpark concourse and encourage students and supporters to wear their school colors to the game. The deadline to register to participate is Monday, August 2.

"With the coming school year looking much more like the normal year that students have been missing, there is more to celebrate than ever, and we know just how much the students and families in our area love demonstrating their school pride," said Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile. "Meanwhile, you can never thank enough the teachers who devote themselves to educating our children, so we're very excited to welcome them, give them a free afternoon of fun, and see them show their skills on our field."

School districts and private schools interested in creating online fundraising portals for the event should contact Nate Tile at ntile@yorkrevolution.com or (717) 801-4482.

