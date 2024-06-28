Revs Come up Just Short as Winning Streak Is Halted

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution came up just short in their bid to cap off a perfect nine-game homestand on Thursday night, seeing their eight-game win streak snapped while falling 9-8 to the Long Island Ducks at WellSpan Park.

York opened the scoring with a pair in the second inning. The Revs started the frame with three straight hits against Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr, the third of which was a broken bat single to right by Alfredo Reyes to put them on the board. Rudy Martin Jr plated another on a groundout for an early 2-0 lead.

Long Island answered back in the third, however, with Tyler Dearden driving home a pair with a two-out double to left off starter Zach Neff.

Trey Martin singled home Jacob Rhinesmith in the third inning, and Reyes plated Martin two batters later on a sac fly to center, pushing York back in front, 4-2.

Neff retired the side in order in the fourth but ran into trouble in the fifth. The Ducks rattled off five straight one out baserunners with a Dearden single and an error by Reyes at third tying the game at 4-4.

Ducks pitching combined to retire 10 consecutive hitters until Donovan Casey walked with one out in the seventh against reliever Josh James. David Washington singled before Rhinesmith gave the Revs the lead with an RBI double down the right field line, chasing James from the game after recording just one out.

Martin greeted reliever Peyton Williams with a two-run single to left center, extending the newfound lead to 7-4, but Williams settled in and retired the next two he faced to end the frame without any further damage.

The Ducks loaded the bases with one out in the eighth against Will Stewart before the lefty was lifted for Nelvin Correa. Frank Schwindel knocked an 0-2 pitch from Correa to left field to score a pair and cut the Revs' lead to one at 7-6. Two batters later, Aaron Antonini yanked a first pitch single into right to tie the game at 7-7.

York put runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom half of the inning but Williams got Washington to ground out sharply to end the threat.

Frankie Bartow got two outs in the ninth, but Jackie Bradley Jr tripled home a pair of runs on a liner into the right field corner to give the Ducks the lead. The relay throw got to the backstop, but Bartow was able to pounce on it and nail Bradley at the plate trying to score to end the inning.

The Ducks turned to closer Ramon Santos with a 9-7 lead and Rhinesmith started the inning with a single. Reyes kept the game alive with a two-out infield single and Rhinesmith moved to third on a throwing error. A steal from Reyes moved the tying two runs into scoring position, and Rhinesmith scored on a wild pitch to draw within 9-8. But with the tying run at third, Santos punched out pinch hitter Colton Welker to snap York's winning streak and avoid the sweep for Long Island.

The Revs will take a short weekend trip to Southern Maryland before returning home to close out the first half. York righty Michael Horrell starts Friday's opener in Waldorf, Md. at 7:05 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Notes: York's winning streak was the seventh streak of eight wins or more in franchise history and came within one of the franchise record set last year. The eight-game home winning streak was also the seventh of at least eight games and fell two wins shy of the home record streak; it was the Revs' longest home streak since late in the 2021 season. York won at least eight games on a single homestand for the fourth time and first time since 2011 while starting a homestand 8-0 for the first time. The Revs had lost just once in their previous 13 games and just once in their previous 15 home games. Casey walked three times but lost a 17-game hitting streak. Welker's 10-game hitting streak was snapped with his pinch hit appearance. The Revs stole eight bases for the second time this year, one shy of matching a franchise single-game record. Martin stole the 58th base of his Revs career, tying Troy Stokes Jr for sixth on the club's all-time list. Martin Jr and Matt McDermott each stole two bases as Martin Jr (33) still leads McDermott (32) by one for the league lead. Kato extended his franchise record with a 25th consecutive successful steal attempt.

