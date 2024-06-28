Ducks Slug Past Stormers in Series-Opening Win

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 8-3 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Aaron Antonini's two-out RBI double to right-center field off Stormers starter Brady Tedesco gave the Ducks a 1-0 first inning lead. Chance Sisco added a two-out RBI double of his own to right-center in the third, doubling the Ducks lead.

A five-run sixth inning extended Long Island's advantage to 7-0. Sisco's two-run home run to right, Antonini's solo homer to right and JC Encarnacion's two-run double to left highlighted the inning. Trace Loehr got Lancaster on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth with a solo homer to right off Ducks starter Jimmy Robbins.

Chris Proctor added a two-run inside-the-park home run to left field in the seventh, closing the gap to 7-3. Encarnacion rounded out the scoring in the ninth with a leadoff solo homer to left.

Robbins (3-2) earned the win, tossing seven innings of three-run ball, allowing four hits while striking out seven batters. Tedesco (0-1) took the loss, conceding two runs on four hits in four innings with two strikeouts. Nick Fanti closed the game with two scoreless innings for the Ducks, striking out five batters.

Encarnacion and Sisco led the Flock offensively with two hits, three RBIs and a run each. Antonini added two hits, two RBIs and a run, while Jackie Bradley Jr. chipped in with two hits and two runs.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (2-3, 5.07) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers southpaw Max Green (3-4, 6.00).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 2, to begin a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Haugland Group. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

