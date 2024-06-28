JT Riddle Signs with Lexington Legends

June 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Welcome home, JT Riddle.

JT Riddle is back in the Bluegrass. A five-year veteran of the Major Leagues, JT most recently played with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022.

Riddle was drafted in the 13th Round of the MLB Draft in 2013 by the Miami Marlins, and made his MLB debut in 2017. Before that, the product of Frankfort, Kentucky cut his teeth right here in Central Kentucky.

JT played 3 seasons at the University of Kentucky as a middle infielder. He started every game for the Wildcats who made it all the way to the Regional Finals in 2012. With a .283 batting average over those three seasons, he was an important dynamic piece both offensively and defensively for the Cats.

Before making his way to Lexington, JT grew up in Frankfort, Kentucky where he played high school ball for Western Hills High School. As a two-way player, in his senior year JT was named the Kentucky High School Mr. Baseball in 2010. That year he batted .514 with 7 homers, and slugged .973 with 20 stolen bases and only struck out 5 times all season. He was also a force on the mound, with an 8-0 record and a 1.26 ERA, striking out 90 batters in 60 innings and only allowing 12 walks. It was that same year JT helped lead Western Hills to their first district championship in 15 years. Not content to be just one of the best baseball players in the state, JT was also a member of the Western Hills basketball team all four years, where he also helped lead them to a district championship.

JT returns home to the Bluegrass to a Lexington Legends team in need of his tenacity, strength, and consistency. As the first half of the season wraps up, the Legends will be looking at him to help bring back the magic as they look forward to a turnaround in the second half.

JT will return to Lexington tonight with the Legends at 7:00 PM to open the series against Gastonia.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.