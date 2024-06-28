Charleston Earns 7-4 Win Over High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Charleston Dirty Birds erased an early 2-0 deficit and went on to post a 7-4 win over the High Point Rockers at Truist Point on Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,046.

The Rockers took an early lead 2-0 in the second inning. Fritz Genther and DJ Burt walked then advanced on a wild pitch from Charleston starter Mack Lemieux (W, 1-3). Ryan Grotjohn laced a two RBI single to score Genther and Burt.

Charleston erased that deficit in the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead over the Rockers. Jonathan Soto drew a walk to lead off the inning and Juan Santana followed with a single. Clint Frazier was hit by a pitch before Jared Carr slapped an RBI single to score Soto. Willy Garcia's two-run single scored Frazier and Santana and put Charleston in front.

High Point loaded the bases in the sixth inning but could not bring in a runner. Connor Owings reached on a fielder's choice and Jake Washer followed with a double. DJ Burt was walked by Charleston reliever Edison Suriel. The Rockers left the bases loaded when Ryan Grotjohn struck out.

The Dirty Birds were able to advance their lead in the eighth inning for 4-2. Philip Ervin led off the inning with a double and then stole third base. Soto was hit by a pitch from Zach Vennaro before stealing second. AJ Orrico walked to load the bases before Vennaro walked in a run by issuing a free pass to Philip Ervin.

Charleston's Rusber Estrada smacked a three-run homer in the ninth to give the Dirty Birds a 7-2 advantage. A pair of homers from Ben Aklinski and Colin Moran in the ninth cut into the deficit and accounted for the 7-2.

The second game of the series between the Rockers and the Dirty Birds is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Saturday night at Truist Point.

