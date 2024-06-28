Drew Jemison Contract Purchased by Toronto Blue Jays

LEXINGTON, KY - Drew Jemison is on his way to the big leagues.

The New York native has played his whole career in the New York area, attending St. Thomas Aquinas College from 2019 to 2023. As a Spartan, Drew recorded a .321 batting average along with a .411 on-base percentage.

Following his time in college, Drew signed with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League, where he played just 13 games and couldn't showcase the type of ballplayer he truly is.

Until he left the shadow of New York, and found himself again in the Bluegrass.

Signing with the Lexington Legends for 2024, Drew has been a stalwart of consistency on a team needing more of it. With a batting average of .271, Drew has also found his power hitting, having belted 6 homeruns his 36 games - tripling his previous career high. With an OPS of .856 as well, the north began looking his way, and they have found themselves a gem.

Drew joins a Toronto Blue Jays organization searching for an identity. At 37-43 and last in the AL East, the Blue Jays are going to be looking for some major changes to bring consistency. If Drew can make it through the system and get himself to the Show, there will be a guy they can rely on.

For Drew this marks the culmination of over 5 years of hard, high-level work. But now his real journey begins in affiliated ball, in his own Road to the Show.

Drew is the 4th player to be signed in 2024 from the Lexington Legends roster.

