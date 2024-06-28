Record-Setting Night Not Enough for Legends

June 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - A scorching night in Lexington, and not just because of the heat. It was a record-setting night, with the Legends falling 17-15 to the Gastonia Baseball Club.

Kole Cottam led the way for Lexington, tying the Atlantic League record with 3 homeruns tonight, and driving home 8 RBIs. Adding a single, Cottam went 4-5 on the night and even ended the night as a relief pitcher to bring the Legends into the bottom of the night. He spearheaded the rally with a grand slam in the bottom of the 9th, but they Legends couldn't quite complete the rally.

The Legends bullpen struggled, giving us 12 walks and 16 hits, but managed to strike out 9. Gastonia pushed 17 runs across the board for the win, led by Kevin Watson Jr. with 2 homeruns of his own as well as 4 RBIs.

With the win Gastonia moves to 40-17 on the season and clinches the South Division for the first half. Lexington falls to 17-40, looking forward to the second half beginning next Friday.

The series continues tomorrow for game two, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM. Get your tickets now at LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.