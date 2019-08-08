Revs Avoid Sweep with 9-3 Win

August 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





York, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (10-17, 52-45) fell short of a four-game series sweep Thursday night in a 9-3 loss to the York Revolution (19-8, 53-43) at PeoplesBank Park.

The Patriots jumped ahead in the top of the first inning. Michael Ohlman grounded a two-out, two-run single through the left side of the infield to give Somerset an early 2-0 lead.

York tied it up in the bottom of the second on a Welington Dotel RBI double and a two-out RBI single from Alvaro Rondon. They took the lead one inning later on a solo home run from Telvin Nash (31).

Somerset leveled the game on a Yovan Gonzalez sac fly in the top of the fifth, but York responded the next half inning. A solo home run from Isaias Tejeda (15) and a two-run shot from Melky Mesa (15) put the Revolution back in front 6-3.

The Revs added three more runs on a Nash double, Tejeda sac fly and Mesa RBI single in the sixth to make it a 9-3 lead.

Mitch Atkins (W, 8-4) allowed three runs on five hits over seven innings to earn the win. Nate Roe (L, 2-2) yielded three runs over two innings of relief to suffer the loss.

Somerset returns home Friday night to open a series with the Sugar Land Skeeters. First pitch at TD Bank Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford continues on the road until Friday, August 9th when the Patriots return home to host the Sugar Land Skeeters. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.