Bats Explode in Comeback Victory

August 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - Despite a combined three runs in the first inning, the bats were quiet for the better part of tonight's contest. An offensive outburst in the bottom of the seventh by the Blue Crabs did the job for the good guys, as Southern Maryland came back in dramatic fashion to split a four game set with the Ducks in a 6-4 win.

Daryl Thompson (W, 12-6) got the start for the Blue Crabs this evening. The hometown right-hander, fresh off being selected as the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July continued to impress. It wasn't a vintage Thompson start, but was still awfully impressive. The La Plata native is on pace to break the Atlantic League single season strikeout record, holds two thirds of a triple crown, and got the win tonight, giving him a win in each of his last ten starts.

The Ducks jumped on Thompson early however, as a bloop single, an infield single, and a double led to a pair of runs in the first inning.

Southern Maryland responded with a run of their own as Edwin Garcia drove in Kent Blackstone on a sacrifice fly. Garcia finished the homestand with 12 hits, five RBI and a batting average well north of .500. The Blue Crabs added another in the fourth on a Cory Vaughn homer, giving him a blast in each of his last three games.

The Ducks plated a pair in the top of the fifth, and after Daryl Thompson tossed a scoreless top of the seventh in his final inning of work, he was in line for the loss for the first time since early June.

The Blue Crabs bats rallied around their leader and plated a quartet of runs in the seventh. It began with back-to-back hits from Charlie Valerio and Tony Thomas, and kept going with a two-RBI single from Josh McAdams. With the bases juiced and two down, Seth Simmons (L, 5-7) exited the game. Southern Maryland's Joe Benson kept it coming when he smacked a ball to deep center field that the Long Island center fielder, Cade Gotta was unable to come up with, allowing two runs to score, and giving Southern Maryland a 6-4 advantage, putting Daryl in line for his tenth straight win.

Adam Choplick and Mat Latos (S, 15) shut it down in the final innings, as Southern Maryland closed the book on a dramatic 6-4 comeback victory.

The Blue Crabs will return home Monday August 12th for the series opener of a four game set with the Sugar Land Skeeters, and a 6:35 p.m first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.