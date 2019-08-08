Blue Crabs Pinch Ducks with Late Rally

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-4 on Thursday night in the finale of a four-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double to right-center field by Hector Sanchez off Blue Crabs starter Daryl Thompson. Edwin Garcia's sacrifice fly to right in the bottom of the inning off Ducks starter Seth Simmons closed the gap to 2-1.

Cory Vaughn tied the game at two with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth. However, Vladimir Frias answered with a two-run homer to right in the fifth, putting the Ducks back on top 4-2. It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh when Southern Maryland put up a four-spot to take a 6-4 lead. A two-run single to center by Josh McAdams and a two-run single to center by Joe Benson where the ball was lost in the lights did the damage.

Thompson (12-6) picked up the win, tossing seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five. Simmons (5-7) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks over six and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts. Mat Latos earned his 15th save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out two.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Joe Iorio (5-1, 2.73) gets the start for the Ducks against Barnstormers lefty Nate Reed (1-2, 9.00).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 13, to open a three-game series with the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Irish Heritage Night at the ballpark, presented by Shandon Court! The Ducks will be wearing special Irish-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game. Fans can place bids on the game-worn jerseys by visiting the auction tables located outside the Waddle In Shop. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

