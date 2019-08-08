Bees Snap Losing Streak With Shutout Of Barnstormers

August 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Lancaster, PA) - The New Britain Bees (8-16, 43-50) defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers (10-15, 34-61) 1-0 at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Wednesday night to even up the four-game midweek series at a victory apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher Akeel Morris (3-2) was victorious after firing six innings without allowing a run on just three hits surrendered, walking two while striking out six. Lancaster starting pitcher John Anderson (7-6) suffered the hard-luck loss, giving up one run on six hits across six and two-thirds innings of work, striking out seven and tossing a wild pitch. Jim Fuller shut the door in the last of the ninth for his team-leading 12th save overall.

New Britain scored the lone run of the ballgame versus Anderson in the top half of the fourth inning when Jason Rogers drove home Ryan Jackson with a run-scoring base knock after Jackson led off the frame with a single of his own and advanced into scoring position at second base on a wild pitch. The rib-eye steak for Rogers was his third in the first two games of the series and his team-best 62nd of the campaign. The storyline was Morris, as the right-hander stymied the Lancaster offense all evening long, retiring 22 of the 26 batters he faced, notching his first quality start in a Bees uniform and second win while a member of the Hardware City while tallying his first as a starting pitcher in 2019. The New Britain bullpen made the one-run lead hold up, as the trio of Sammy Gervacio, Michael Johnson, and Fuller gave up just one hit while striking out five in three innings of relief as the Bees recorded their sixth shutout of the year, snapping a season-high six game losing streak in the process. Jackson led the offensive attack with a pair of hits en route to the win.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, August 9th when they welcome in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to begin a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City! Close out the week with a great evening of baseball and a cold beer! Fat Tire Belgian Ale drafts are just FIVE DOLLARS at any concession stand ALL NIGHT LONG! When the gates open at 5:35 P.M., everyone is welcome to participate in Bees Best Bites Taco Night, where fans can sample and vote for their favorite local food! All you have to do is pay five dollars for a wristband and try tacos from local restaurants! Then, vote for your favorite tacos for a chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to any Bees home game! Wristbands for the event are available at the front gate.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 8, 2019

Bees Snap Losing Streak With Shutout Of Barnstormers - New Britain Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.