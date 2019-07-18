Revolution Sweep Double Header over Patriots

July 18, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, New Jersey - The York Revolution (5-2, 39-37) swept the Somerset Patriots (3-4, 45-32) in a doubleheader at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday afternoon.

Game 1:

The Revolution defeated the Patriots in the first game 3-2.

The Patriots struck first in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Edwin Espinal.

Yovan Gonzalez added to Somerset's lead in the bottom of the second inning with an opposite field home run (3).

The Revolution tied up the game in the top of the fifth inning on a two-run RBI single by Henry Castilla.

York took the lead in the top of the seventh inning on a solo home run by Telvin Nash (25) for the 3-2 final score.

Cesar Cabral (2-1) picked up the win with a scoreless inning pitched. Mike Broadway (1-4) suffered the loss, allowing a run on a hit in an inning pitched. Josh Judy earned his seventh save of the season.

Game 2:

The Revolution took the second game 2-1 over Somerset.

York broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third inning on a solo home run by James Skelton (6).

A home run by Zach Sullivan (1) in the top of the fifth inning gave the Revolution a 2-0 advantage.

The Patriots got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI single by Ramon Flores that cut the lead in half.

Julio Perez (2-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings pitched. Liam O'Sullivan (3-5) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits in 6.1 innings pitched. Orleny Quiroz earned his first save of the season with a scoreless 0.2 innings pitched.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road until Friday, July 26th with the Patriots return to TD Bank Ballpark to take on the Long Island Ducks at 7:05 pm. The game features Post Game Fireworks presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.