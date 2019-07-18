Blue Crabs Split Matinee Doubleheader With Bees

(New Britain CT) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (5-1, 30-45) and New Britain Bees (2-4, 37-38) split a single admission doubleheader at New Britain Stadium on Thursday afternoon, with New Britain winning game one 9-0 while Southern Maryland was victorious in the backend of the twin-bill 2-0 as both contests lasted seven innings of play.

In game one, New Britain starting pitcher Cory Riordan registered a no-decision despite firing four scoreless innings on just two hits allowed in his first appearance on the mound since June 13th, walking and striking out one Southern Maryland starting pitcher Kyle Simon (2-5) suffered the loss in his first outing versus his former ballclub, surrendering seven runs on seven hits (two home runs) in just two innings of work, walking three in the process.

New Britain batted around in the bottom half of the first inning, scoring three times to take a 3-0 lead by way of an RBI double from Bijan Rademacher and a two-run home run produced by Jonathan Galvez, his team-leading 12th roundtripper. The Bees were at it again in the home half of the second, scoring four more runs for a 7-0 cushion courtesy of an RBI single from Jason Rogers, which extended his hitting streak to a team-high 17 consecutive games, and a three-run home run by Logan Moore, his third big fly since the All-Star Break. New Britain concluded the scoring in the last of the fourth when Jared James launched a two-run tater to as the Bees matched a season-high for home runs, making a winner out of Akeel Morris in relief (2-1), who notched his first win in a Hardware City uniform. Galvez and James led the way with a pair of hits each.

In game two, New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke (1-4) suffered the hard-luck loss, allowing two runs on four hits (one home run) in six innings on the bump, walking two and striking out three for his second quality start. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Daryl Thompson (8-6) was victorious, tossing six and one-third scoreless innings on three hits allowed, walking two and striking out eight. Mat Latos picked up a pair of outs in the last of the seventh for his eleventh save in as many chances.

The Blue Crabs went ahead 1-0 five batters into the nightcap thanks to a Tony Thomas RBI base knock. The visitors made it 2-0 in the top of the sixth when Joe Benson hit a solo home run, his third of 2019 and second in the series. Thompson had a no-hitter heading into the bottom of the fifth that was broken up by Moore when he tallied with a clean single. The duo of Thompson and Latos befuddled the New Britain bats all game as the Bees were shutout for the sixth time this season. Moore led the way with two hits.

