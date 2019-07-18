Blue Crabs and Bees Trade Shutouts, Split Doubleheader

Waldorf, MD - Southern Maryland came into a doubleheader with the New Britain Bees riding a season best seven game winning streak. Following a rain out the day prior, the Blue Crabs bats were extinguished in game one, but reignited the flame in game two to split the doubleheader. The Bees won the first game by a final score of 9-0, and the Blue Crabs took game two and the series on a 2-0 victory.

Kyle Simon (L, 2-5) got the start for the Blue Crabs in game one, and the Bees swarmed him early. New Britain opened the contest with back-to-back doubles and smacked a two run Jonathan Galvez homer later in the inning to grab a 3-0 lead early.

They kept piling it on in the second inning. It started with Jason Rogers singling a run in, and was followed by a Logan Moore three run blast to put New Britain ahead 7-0 through a pair of innings.

Southern Maryland had very little offensive production in the game, as they would be shutout due to a terrific pitching performance between the Bees' Cory Riordan and Akeel Morris (W, 2-1). After yet another home run later in the contest, the Bees found themselves with game one under their belt, winning 9-0.

The Blue Crabs, fresh off their first loss of the second half rebounded immediately. They had as many hits in the first inning of game two as they did throughout game one as a whole, and also put a run on the board for the first time on the day. It started right away for Southern Maryland, as Kent Blackstone led the game off with a single. Later in the frame, the speedy Blackstone stole second base with two outs. Dean Green followed with a walk, and Tony Thomas took it from there. He blasted a ball through the left side of the infield to bring home Blackstone, giving the Blue Crabs an early lead on the New Britain starter, Devin Burke (L, 2-3).

It's always a good day when Southern Maryland has Daryl Thompson (W, 8-6) on the mound. The hometown hero came in fresh off an outing in which he was two outs shy of tossing the first perfect game in Atlantic League history, and picked up right where he left off. After picking up his eighth win on the season today, he is now the league leader in both wins (8) and strikeouts (93). Additionally, his strikeout to walk ratio sits above 9:1, and his WHIP is second best in the league at 1.06.

Thompson had a stellar performance, allowing just three hits through 6.1 innings and posting his second consecutive scoreless outing in addition to picking up a win for the sixth straight start.

The Blue Crabs' left fielder Joe Benson added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning with a solo shot, giving the good guys a lead that would hold for the remainder of the game. Thompson and the Southern Maryland closer, Mat Latos (S, 11) combined for the shutout to give Southern Maryland a bounce back 2-0 victory to split the twinbill.

The Blue Crabs will return home on Friday July 19th, for a game one of a three-game set with the Sugar Land Skeeters, and a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

