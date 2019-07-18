Craig Stem's Contract Purchased by Bravos De Leon of Mexican Baseball League

July 18, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced Thursday that right handed pitcher, Craig Stem's contract has been purchased by Bravos de LeÃ³n, a Triple-A Minor League team in the Mexican Baseball League. Despite not being affiliated with MLB teams, the Mexican Baseball League is deemed as a Triple-A league in organized Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

Stem was more than terrific this season. In the right-hander's first season as a full time starter and his ninth season in professional baseball he proved himself worthy time and time again of being picked up.

2019 was his fourth season in Southern Maryland and Craig was in the conversation for Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year for a good chunk of the campaign. In late June, the fire baller ranked second in earned run average, top three in the league in 12 different pitching statistics, as well as top five in another three.

The Tennessee native, Stem, will head to Mexico for the second time in his career, for his second stint with Bravos de LeÃ³n.

In a Blue Crabs uniform he dominated every facet of the game. Back on May 1st, his second start of the year, he tossed an eight inning one hit thriller against the defending champion Sugar Land Skeeters, and has thrown two complete games since. He leaves holding a 2.74 ERA in 12 starts, while picking up the win in one third of his appearances.

The Blue Crabs will return home on Friday July 19th, for a game one of a three-game set with the Sugar Land Skeeters, and a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.