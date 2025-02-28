Revolution II Sign Defender Gabriel Dahlin

February 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed central defender Gabriel "Gabe" Dahlin to a one-year professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with an additional one-year club option for 2026, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Dahlin, 21, inks his first professional contract with New England after spending three collegiate seasons at Monmouth University from 2022-24. During his time with the Hawks, the central defender registered three goals and four assists in 48 appearances, all of them starts, earning First Team All-CAA honors in 2023 and 2024, and 2023 First Team USC All-Atlantic Region recognition. As a senior, Dahlin was named the 2024 CAA Defensive Player of the Year, starting all 16 matches and helping his team collect eight shutouts on the season.

Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, Dahlin began his collegiate career at Bucknell University in 2021. As a freshman, the defender led his team in minutes played (1,486) and earned starts in all 16 of his appearances, posting full 90-minute shifts in all but one match. Dahlin also recorded one goal and one assist with the Bison.

Revolution II opens its fourth MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, March 9, hosting Philadelphia Union II at Gillette Stadium (3:00 p.m.). Click here to view New England's complete 2025 MLS NEXT Pro schedule, with all matches available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or MLSNEXTPro.com.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II signs defender Gabriel "Gabe" Dahlin to a one-year professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with an additional one-year club option for 2026, on Feb. 28, 2025.

GABE DAHLIN

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Aug. 18, 2003 (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Hometown: Gothenburg, Sweden

Height: 6-3

Weight: 175

College: Monmouth University (2022-2024), Bucknell University (2021-2022)

Nationality: Sweden

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on Feb. 28, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.