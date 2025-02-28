Revolution II Sign Defender Gabriel Dahlin
February 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New England Revolution II News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed central defender Gabriel "Gabe" Dahlin to a one-year professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with an additional one-year club option for 2026, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
Dahlin, 21, inks his first professional contract with New England after spending three collegiate seasons at Monmouth University from 2022-24. During his time with the Hawks, the central defender registered three goals and four assists in 48 appearances, all of them starts, earning First Team All-CAA honors in 2023 and 2024, and 2023 First Team USC All-Atlantic Region recognition. As a senior, Dahlin was named the 2024 CAA Defensive Player of the Year, starting all 16 matches and helping his team collect eight shutouts on the season.
Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, Dahlin began his collegiate career at Bucknell University in 2021. As a freshman, the defender led his team in minutes played (1,486) and earned starts in all 16 of his appearances, posting full 90-minute shifts in all but one match. Dahlin also recorded one goal and one assist with the Bison.
Revolution II opens its fourth MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, March 9, hosting Philadelphia Union II at Gillette Stadium (3:00 p.m.). Click here to view New England's complete 2025 MLS NEXT Pro schedule, with all matches available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or MLSNEXTPro.com.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II signs defender Gabriel "Gabe" Dahlin to a one-year professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with an additional one-year club option for 2026, on Feb. 28, 2025.
GABE DAHLIN
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: Aug. 18, 2003 (Gothenburg, Sweden)
Hometown: Gothenburg, Sweden
Height: 6-3
Weight: 175
College: Monmouth University (2022-2024), Bucknell University (2021-2022)
Nationality: Sweden
How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on Feb. 28, 2025.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 28, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Chattanooga FC Now Set for Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET - Inter Miami CF II
- Revolution II Sign Defender Gabriel Dahlin - New England Revolution II
- Carolina Core FC Transfers Defender Jeremiah White IV to Legia Warszawa - Carolina Core FC
- Amir Daley Undergoes Successful Clavicle Surgery - FC Cincinnati 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Midfielder James Cameron - Colorado Rapids 2
- Toronto FC II Add Three Academy Products to Roster - Toronto FC II
- CCFC Youth & CCFC Academy Announce Acceptance into Groundbreaking MLS NEXT Competition Tier - Carolina Core FC
- Sporting KC II Signs Six Trialists Ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season - Sporting Kansas City II
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Óscar Benítez to MLS NEXT Pro Roster - Philadelphia Union II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution II Stories
- Revolution II Sign Defender Gabriel Dahlin
- Revolution II Trade MLS NEXT Pro International Roster Slot to Huntsville City FC
- Revolution II Announce Schedule for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season
- New England Revolution Sign Defender Damario McIntosh as Homegrown Player
- New England Revolution II Sign Midfielder Joe Buck and Defender Keegan Hughes