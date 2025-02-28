Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Midfielder James Cameron
February 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo - The Colorado Rapids have signed midfielder James Cameron to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced today. Cameron previously played for Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League.
"James is an exciting addition to our player pool," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "In his nearly 40 professional appearances, he has proven to be a competitor that has the profile of a right back that can be a future contributor to our First Team. His concentration and durability in individual defending situations combined with his willingness to take responsibility on the ball create a solid foundation for a developing player in our system."
Cameron, 20, will be joining Colorado after spending the last two seasons with Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League. In his time with the club, he made 37 appearances while logging one goal in 2,699 minutes of play time. Cameron made his debut for the club on June 11, 2023, and from that point only missed one match for Vancouver over the next two seasons. His performance in 2023 earned him a nomination for the Canadian Premier League's U-21 Player of the Year award.
The midfielder also has experience at the international level, having been called up to the Canadian U-20 National Team on multiple occasions. Over his international career, the North Vancouver native has made seven caps while logging 226 minutes. His international competition appearances for Canada include qualifiers for the Concacaf U-20 Championship as well as the Concacaf U-20 Championship shortly after.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign midfielder James Cameron from Vancouver FC on Feb. 28, 2025.
James Cameron
Position: Midfielder
Pronunciation: KAM-uh-ruhn
Height: 6-0
Weight: 174 lbs
Birthdate: January 24, 2005
Birthplace: North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nationality: Canadian
