Inter Miami CF II vs. Chattanooga FC Now Set for Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET

February 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II's highly anticipated 2025 MLS NEXT Pro home opener against Chattanooga FC has been rescheduled and will now take place on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled Saturday, March 8.

This adjustment comes as the Club manages a high volume of First Team matches and aims to balance the schedules of both teams effectively.

We appreciate our fans' understanding and look forward to their support as we kick off another exciting season.

