Carolina Core FC Transfers Defender Jeremiah White IV to Legia Warszawa

February 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC has transferred defender Jeremiah White IV to Legia Warszawa of the Ekstraklasa in Poland, the nation's top flight, for an undisclosed fee. White IV will join Legia Warszawa pending FIFA approval.

"We are pleased Jeremiah chose Carolina Core FC to further his development as a young player. Given Jeremiah's immense talent, it was important to provide him with an environment to train alongside older, more experienced players," Carolina Core FC Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope said. "His departure to Europe was the next logical step in his career, and we know that he is more than capable. While we're sad to see him go, we look forward to watching him compete at the next level."

White IV, 18, appeared eight times for Carolina Core FC in his professional career, five of which came in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign. Additionally, the young defender made three appearances during CCFC's run in the U.S. Open Cup, including a start in a road victory over Vermont Green FC. White IV signed his first professional contract and joined the club during its inaugural season in 2024.

TRANSACTION: Carolina Core FC transfers defender Jeremiah White IV to Legia Warszawa for an undisclosed fee, pending FIFA approval.

