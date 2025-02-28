Sporting KC II Signs Six Trialists Ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season

February 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed six trialists to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts ahead of the 2025 season: forward David Zavala, defenders Pierre Lurot and Anthony Samways, and midfielders Bryan Arellano, Gael Quintero and Beckham Uderitz. Arellano and Lurot are awaiting their P1 visas and Zavala is awaiting an International Clearance Transfer from Mexico. Those three players will officially be added to the roster once cleared.

Led by newly appointed head coach Istvan Urbanyi and returning assistant coach Ike Opara, Sporting KC II now has 10 players signed to professional contracts entering the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Over the course of the season, SKC II will also draw upon Sporting KC Academy standouts and MLS players loaned down from Sporting's first team.

Sporting KC II 2025 Roster (as of Friday, Feb. 28)

Defenders (3): Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot, Anthony Samways

Midfielders (4): Bryan Arellano, Gael Quintero, Cielo Tschantret, Beckham Uderitz

Forwards (3): Medgy Alexandre, Maouloune Goumballe, David Zavala

Arellano, a 19-year-old midfielder, has spent the last two MLS NEXT Pro seasons with Austin FC II. He helped Austin win the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro championship in his debut season with the team, then took another step forward in 2024 with one goal and one assist in 21 league appearances. He joined the Austin FC Academy in 2021 and was a member of the United States U-19 Men's National Team in 2022.

Lurot, a 22-year-old defender, concluded a successful five-year college career last fall at the University of Michigan, where he was part of a Wolverines side that advanced to the Big Ten Championship final and punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The France native began his college journey at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, before transferring to the University of Indianapolis, where he was the 2022 Great Lakes Valley Conference Co-Defender of the Year.

Quintero, a 21-year-old midfielder, recently ended a four-year college career in the West Coast Conference split between St. Mary's College and Loyola Marymount University. Across his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Gaels, he totaled one goal and three assists in 35 matches while earning WCC All-Freshman Team honors in 2021. Quintero spent his junior and senior campaigns at Loyola Marymount, where he had two goals and one assist in 37 games and led the Lions to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Samways, a 22-year-old defender, was drafted by Sporting KC in MLS SuperDraft 2025 after playing four years of college soccer at Ohio State. He helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2024 NCAA College Cup semifinals in his senior season, logged 67 appearances for the Buckeyes and finished his career with two goals and 13 assists. A product of the Columbus Crew Academy, Samways was named to the 2022 Big Ten Conference Second Team after leading Ohio State with seven assists as a sophomore. He trained with Sporting's first team during the first leg of the club's 2025 preseason from Jan. 12-29 in Miami.

Uderitz, a 21-year-old midfielder and the son of former Kansas City Wizards midfielder Scott Uderitz, played collegiately at Seattle University and Whatcom Community College in his home state of Washington after developing in the Seattle Sounders Academy. His older brother, Hal Uderitz, has also played at the MLS NEXT Pro level with Tacoma Defiance and Colorado Rapids 2.

David Zavala, a 21-year-old forward, was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The versatile winger developed in the Real Salt Lake Academy before joining the youth ranks at LIGA MX heavyweights Chivas Guadalajara. He represented the club at the U-18 through U-23 levels, notably making 41 appearances for the Chivas U-23s from 2023-2024.

Sporting KC II will open the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on March 8 with a visit to Houston Dynamo 2 before hosting rivals St. Louis City 2 in the club's home opener on March 14 at Children's Mercy Victory Field inside Swope Soccer Village. SKC II will play all home matches this season at Swope Soccer Village, with tickets available for only $10 at SeatGeek.com. SKC II will also compete in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time in team history, hosting USL League Two outfit Des Moines Menace in a highly anticipated First Round clash on March 19 at Swope.

BRYAN ARELLANO

Midfielder

Birthdate: 6/6/2005 (19 years old)

Height: 5-6

Weight: 140

Hometown: Aguascalientes, Mexico

Citizenship: USA, Mexico

Instagram: @barellan_17

PIERRE LUROT

Defender

Birthdate: 3/11/2002 (22 years old)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 170 lbs.

Hometown: Bourges, France

Citizenship: France

College: University of Michigan (2024), University of Indianapolis (2022-2023), Southwest Baptist University (2020-2021)

Instagram: @pierr3_lrt

GAEL QUINTERO

Midfielder

Birthdate: 4/12/2003 (21 years old)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 150 lbs.

Hometown: Chula Vista, CA

Citizenship: USA

College: Loyola Marymount University (2023-2024), St. Mary's College (2021-2022)

Instagram: @gaelquinteroo

ANTHONY SAMWAYS

Defender

Birthdate: 10/14/2002 (22 years old)

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150 lbs.

Hometown: Loveland, OH

Citizenship: USA

College: Ohio State University (2021-2024)

Instagram: @anthony_samways

BECKHAM UDERITZ

Midfielder

Birthdate: 4/28/2003 (21 years old)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Hometown: Snohomish, WA

Citizenship: USA

College: Seattle University (2021), Whatcom Community College (2022)

Instagram: @beckhamuderitz

DAVID ZAVALA

Forward

Birthdate: 8/16/2003 (21 years old)

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165

Hometown: Grand Rapids, MI

Citizenship: USA, Mexico

Instagram: @david_zavala15

