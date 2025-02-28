Amir Daley Undergoes Successful Clavicle Surgery

FC Cincinnati 2 wingback Amir Daley had a successful operation today to repair a broken clavicle, and he will miss several weeks as a result. The injury was sustained on Wednesday night, when Daley was called up to the first team and started in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, leg two matchup against FC Motagua.

Daley, 23, made his first team debut on Wednesday and played 53 minutes before exiting with the injury. He signed with FC Cincinnati 2 prior to the 2024 season after a four-year career at Duke University. He appeared in 26 games last year for FCC 2, the third-most of any player, and he scored five goals and added four assists.

The club wishes him the best in his recovery and looks forward to seeing him back on the field.

