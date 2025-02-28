Amir Daley Undergoes Successful Clavicle Surgery
February 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 wingback Amir Daley had a successful operation today to repair a broken clavicle, and he will miss several weeks as a result. The injury was sustained on Wednesday night, when Daley was called up to the first team and started in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, leg two matchup against FC Motagua.
Daley, 23, made his first team debut on Wednesday and played 53 minutes before exiting with the injury. He signed with FC Cincinnati 2 prior to the 2024 season after a four-year career at Duke University. He appeared in 26 games last year for FCC 2, the third-most of any player, and he scored five goals and added four assists.
The club wishes him the best in his recovery and looks forward to seeing him back on the field.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 28, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Chattanooga FC Now Set for Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET - Inter Miami CF II
- Revolution II Sign Defender Gabriel Dahlin - New England Revolution II
- Carolina Core FC Transfers Defender Jeremiah White IV to Legia Warszawa - Carolina Core FC
- Amir Daley Undergoes Successful Clavicle Surgery - FC Cincinnati 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Midfielder James Cameron - Colorado Rapids 2
- Toronto FC II Add Three Academy Products to Roster - Toronto FC II
- CCFC Youth & CCFC Academy Announce Acceptance into Groundbreaking MLS NEXT Competition Tier - Carolina Core FC
- Sporting KC II Signs Six Trialists Ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season - Sporting Kansas City II
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Óscar Benítez to MLS NEXT Pro Roster - Philadelphia Union II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati 2 Stories
- Amir Daley Undergoes Successful Clavicle Surgery
- FC Cincinnati 2 Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Ben Augee
- Three FC Cincinnati 2 Players Added to First-Team Roster Ahead of Match at FC Motagua
- FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Defender Noah Adnan
- FC Cincinnati 2 to Host New York Pancyprian Freedoms in First Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup