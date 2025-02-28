Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Óscar Benítez to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
February 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed midfielder Óscar Benítez to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. The 20-year-old Colombian-born midfielder will be added to the Union II's active roster pending registration with US Soccer and will occupy an international roster slot.
"Óscar brings defensive strength, speed, and an aerial presence to our midfield and back line," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach, Ryan Richter. "His athleticism and ability to cover ground make him an exciting addition to our system, and we're looking forward to seeing him thrive."
Benítez, 20, joins Union II from MLS NEXT Pro side St. Louis City 2, where he made 14 regular-season appearances and scored two goals. He also featured in one MLS NEXT Pro playoff match. The Colombian midfielder began his career in 2022 at Academia Alemana de Fútbol Popayán, a youth academy in Colombia, before moving to Brazil to play for Red Bull Bragantino's U-20 squad, where he recorded 14 appearances and two goals.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Óscar Benítez to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 28, 2025.
Name: Óscar Benítez
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 159 lbs
Born: June 2, 2004
Birthplace: Santiago de Cali, Colombia
Hometown: Santiago de Cali, Colombia
Citizenship: Colombia
Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Óscar Benítez on February 28, 2025.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 28, 2025
- Sporting KC II Signs Six Trialists Ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season - Sporting Kansas City II
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Óscar Benítez to MLS NEXT Pro Roster - Philadelphia Union II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Óscar Benítez to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Willyam Ferreira to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Philadelphia Union II Loan Forward Jose Riasco to Carabobo F.C.
- Philadelphia Union II Announce 2025 Regular-Season Schedule