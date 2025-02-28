Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Óscar Benítez to MLS NEXT Pro Roster

February 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed midfielder Óscar Benítez to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. The 20-year-old Colombian-born midfielder will be added to the Union II's active roster pending registration with US Soccer and will occupy an international roster slot.

"Óscar brings defensive strength, speed, and an aerial presence to our midfield and back line," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach, Ryan Richter. "His athleticism and ability to cover ground make him an exciting addition to our system, and we're looking forward to seeing him thrive."

Benítez, 20, joins Union II from MLS NEXT Pro side St. Louis City 2, where he made 14 regular-season appearances and scored two goals. He also featured in one MLS NEXT Pro playoff match. The Colombian midfielder began his career in 2022 at Academia Alemana de Fútbol Popayán, a youth academy in Colombia, before moving to Brazil to play for Red Bull Bragantino's U-20 squad, where he recorded 14 appearances and two goals.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Óscar Benítez to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 28, 2025.

Name: Óscar Benítez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 159 lbs

Born: June 2, 2004

Birthplace: Santiago de Cali, Colombia

Hometown: Santiago de Cali, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Óscar Benítez on February 28, 2025.

