Revolution II Fall to Huntsville City FC, 2-1, on Wednesday

July 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (4-11-2; 16 pts.) fell to Huntsville City FC (3-9-4; 13 pts.), 2-1, in a Wednesday morning matinee at Gillette Stadium. Revolution II captain Patrick Leal scored Revolution II's lone goal in the 37th minute.

After Huntsville opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, Leal quickly equalized just four minutes later, placing the ball in the bottom left corner of the net. The Newton, Mass. native, has scored twice in as many matches, improving his season total to four tallies. Revolution Academy product Eric Klein provided the helper for Leal's goal, registering his third assist in his 15th appearance with the team.

Following Huntsville's second-half goal, the visitors were issued a red card in the 51st minute to give New England a one-man advantage. Revolution II created scoring chances in stoppage time, including a volley from Alex Monis that was blocked by Huntsville's goalkeeper. Both Monis and Klein paced New England's attack with four scoring attempts each. Liam Butts and Joshua Bolma recorded three shots each, with Revolution II outshooting the visitors, 22-11.

Newcomer Giovanni Calderón, a North Haven, Conn. native, logged the full 90 minutes in today's midweek match, after signing a professional contract with Revolution II last Wednesday. Calderón has posted consecutive starts, both full 90-minute performances, in each of the last two games in central defense. Also on the defensive end, goalkeeper JD Gunn made four saves in today's match.

New England returns to action on Sunday, July 21, with a road match at Chicago Fire FC II. The two sides will meet for the second of three matches this season, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. ET at SeatGeek Stadium.

MATCH NOTES

M Patrick Leal scored his fourth goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, converting on M Eric Klein's third assist of the season.

Klein also recorded a single-game season high of four shots in today's midweek matchup.

D Giovanni Calderon suited up for his second start and registered the full 90 minutes.

F Liam Butts returned to action after missing the last five matches due to injury.

M Maciel suited up for his 15th start in the morning matchup and has appeared in all but one game for Revolution II this season.

M Olger Escobar, a Revolution Academy graduate from Malden, Mass., featured in the Starting XI for the second straight match.

GK JD Gunn registered a four-save outing in today's match.

GAME CAPSULE

MLS NEXT Pro Match #17

New England Revolution II vs. Huntsville City FC

July 10, 2024 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

1

Referee: Katherine McCormick

Assistant Referee: Jessica Carnevale

Assistant Referee: Alexandru Focea

Fourth official: Jonathan Luk

Weather: 84 and partly cloudy

2

Scoring Summary:

HNT- Jonathan Bolanos (Woobens Pacius) 33'

NE- Patrick Leal 4 (Eric Klein 3) 37'

HNT- Woobens Pacius (Jordan Knight) 47'

Misconduct Summary:

HNT - Will Perkins (Yellow Card) 9'

NE - Olger Escobar (Yellow Card) 42'

NE - Damario McIntosh (Yellow Card) 50'

HNT - Ethan O'Brien (Red Card) 51'

NE - Alex Monis (Yellow Card) 55'

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Damario McIntosh (Gevork Diarbian 72'), Giovanni Calderon, Tiago Suarez, Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi; Maciel, Eric Klein, Olger Escobar (Andrej Bjelajac 61'); Alex Monis, Patrick Leal (Liam Butts 72'), Malcolm Fry (Joshua Bolma 61').

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Brandonn Bueno, Sage Kinner, Colby Quiñones, Alex Parvu.

Huntsville City FC: Bryan Dowd; Joseph Skinner, Fernando Ciceron, Nick DePuy, Will Perkins (Christopher Applewhite 74'); Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande (Tomas Ritondale 68'); Jordan Knight (Oliver Wright 58'), Isaiah Jones, Jonathan Bolanos, Woobens Pacius (Adem Sipic 68').

Substitutes Not Used: Axel Picazo, Simon Jillson, Joel Sangwa.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Huntsville City FC

22 (8) Shots (on Target) 11 (7)

7 Blocked Shots 2

4 Saves 7

11 Corner Kicks 4

1 Offsides 0

8 Fouls 9

511 (88.1%) Passes (% Completed) 317 (77.0%)

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.