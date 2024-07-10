Preview: Chattanooga FC at Philadelphia Union II

July 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







Chattanooga FC looks to bounce back after consecutive home defeats with a road test against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union II.

Chattanooga Football Club (6W-4L-6D, 4SOW, 28 pts - 2nd in East) looks to bounce back after suffering consecutive home defeats when it takes on Eastern Conference table toppers Philadelphia Union II (10W-3L-3D, 2SOW, 35 pts - 1st in East) on Thursday, July 11th at 6:00 p.m. ET at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and the only head-to-head during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

It will be an intriguing test and opportunity for CFC to get back to winning ways.

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood discussed the team's recent form.

"We started the season well, but we've hit some bumps," said Underwood. "It's part of the growing of learning the league and a lot of different things and continuing to try and play the way that we want to play, and making sure it's effective.

"We're just trying to get better at what we want to do and how we want to do it, and making sure we pay closer attention to details and that the little things are done right and that we become more dominant.

"We've been really disappointed in the way we've been giving up some goals and how many we've given up. We're trying to fix that. Once we fix that, I think everything else falls into place. When you give up goals, you put yourself behind and you have to fight hard to get back, so we definitely want to stop that situation."

Underwood also previewed the matchup with Philadelphia Union II, explaining how Thursday's opposition have been so effective so far this season.

"They have a good plan and they know what they want to do and how they want to do it. They impose themselves and play the way they want to play, and it puts teams under pressure. They want to create chances and be free to get forward as quickly as they can."

Know the Opponent

Philadelphia Union II defeated New England Revolution II 2-1 in the last matchweek to remain at the top of the Eastern Conference with 35 points. Midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest goal scorer in MLS NEXT Pro history (14 years, 9 months, 8 days) with his goal in the 18th minute of that match.

Edward Davis leads the team with eight goals, while CJ Olney's nine assists on the season now leads the league.

Union II is coached by Marlon LeBlanc, who is in his third full season as head coach.

Watch Party

Can't make it Philadelphia? Don't worry! Buffalo Wild Wings will be hosting the club's official away match watch party.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.