Chicago Fire II Pulls away in Second Half

July 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC (5W-7L-3T, 18 points) dropped a 2-0 road result to Chicago Fire FC II (7W-3L-6T, 32 points) at SeatGeek Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a quick turnaround from the weekend, TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made five changes from the side that started against Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday evening with Abraham Rodriguez, Lucas Olguin, Theo Rigopoulos, Hassan Ayari and Andrei Dumitru coming in for Adisa De Rosario, Ythallo, Nathaniel Edwards, Julian Altobelli and Dékwon Barrow.

After a goalless first half in Bridgeview, Illinois, Chicago Fire FC II took the lead two minutes into the second half when Omari Glasgow was on hand to finish Christian Koffi's low cross into the penalty area.

The visitors fashioned their best chance of an equalizer ten minutes later, when goalkeeper Patrick Los denied Andrei Dumitru's long-range effort before Jesús Batiz's effort from the rebound was cleared off the goal-line acrobatically by Chicago's Jaylen Shannon.

Moments later, the hosts doubled their advantage when Sergio Oregel Jr. unleashed a well-struck shot from outside the box in the 66th minute. Despite Toronto's attempts of a spirited second-half comeback, the long-range effort marked the affair's final goal with Chicago Fire FC II ultimately running out as 2-0 winners on the afternoon.

The Young Reds return home to host FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro regular season action on Sunday afternoon. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube channel.

SCORING SUMMARY

CHI - Omari Glasgow 47'

CHI - Sergio Oregel Jr. 66' (Christian Koffi)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Theo Rigopoulos 4' (caution)

CHI - Charlie Heuer 77' (caution)

TOR - Mark Fisher 83' (caution)

CHI - Vitaliy Hlyut 85' (caution)

TOR - Richard Chukwu 90+7' (caution)

CHI - Juan Calle 90+9' (caution)

LINEUPS 

CHICAGO FIRE FC II - Patrick Los; Christopher Cupps, Jaylen Shannon, Diego Konincks, Jean Alpha Diouf (Vitaliy Hlyut 79'); Luka Prpa (Charlie Heuer 67'), David Poreba (C) (Juan Calle 90+7'), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Jason Shokalook 79'), Harold Osorio (Peter Soudan 79'), Omari Glasgow; Christian Koffi (Giovanni Granda 90+1')

Substitutes Not Used: Patryk Stechnij, Michael Ramirez

TORONTO FC II - Abraham Rodriguez; Marko Stojadinovic (Ythallo 46'), Adam Pearlman, Markus Cimermancic; Jesús Batiz (Richard Chukwu 73'), Charlie Staniland (Kristjan Fortier 73'), Lucas Olguin, Theo Rigopoulos (Luca Accettola 90+2'); Mark Fisher (C), Hassan Ayari (Matthew Catavolo 73'), Andrei Dumitru (Julian Altobelli 61')

Substitutes Not Used: Adisa De Rosario, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Tristan Pusztahegyi

