Huntsville City FC Secures 2-1 Win at New England Revolution II

July 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Foxborough, Mass. - Huntsville City Football Club earned a 2-1 win against New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium.

Huntsville grabbed the lead in the 33rd minute when Woobens Pacius' saved shot was fired into the back of the net by Jony Bolaños. Watch Bolaños' goal here.

The hosts responded four minutes later through Patrick Leal, but the Boys in Blue responded early in the second half when Jordan Knight's cross was deflected off the New England goalkeeper and pushed into the goal by the chest of Woobens Pacius. Watch Pacius' goal here.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Sunday, July 21 at 5 p.m. CT at Inter Miami CF II. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can gather at the club's official watch party at Innerspace Brewing Company.

Notes:

Huntsville CityFC

have won two of its last three road games

is unbeaten in midweek matches all-time (2W-0L-1D, 0SOW)

have scored the opening goal in three of its last five matches

have scored in three consecutive road games

Chris Applewhite made his first appearance since May 26

Jony Bolaños

scored his fifth goal of the season

served as team captain for the eleventh-straight match

has started every game this season

Bryan Dowd

made his Huntsville City FC debut

recorded seven saves

Jordan Knight made his first Huntsville City FC start

Woobens Pacius scored his second goal of the season

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (3W-9L-4D, 0SOW, 13 pts.) at New England Revolution II (4W-11L-2D, 2SOW, 16 pts.)

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Mass.

Final Score:

HCFC: 2

NE II: 1

Scoring Summary:

HCFC: Jony Bolaños 33'

NE II: Patrick Leal (A: Masiel) 37'

HCFC: Woobens Pacius 47'

Discipline:

HCFC: Will Perkins (caution) 9'

NE II: Olger Escobar (caution) 42'

NE II: Demario McIntosh (caution) 50'

HCFC: Ethan O'Brien (caution) 52'

HCFC: Ethan O'Brien (ejection, second yellow) 52'

NE II: Alex Monis (caution) 55'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Bryan Dowd, Joey Skinner, Fernando Ciceron, Nick DePuy, Will Perkins, Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande (Tomás Ritondale 68'), Jordan Knight (Ollie Wright 57'), Isaiah Jones, Jony Bolaños (C) (Chris Applewhite 74'), Woobens Pacius (Adem Sipić 68')

Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Joel Sangwa, Axel Picazo

NE II Starters: John David Gunn, Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Tiago Suarez, Giovanni Calderon, Damario McIntosh (Gevork Diarbian 72'), Eric Klein, Olger Escobar (Andrej Bjelajac 61'), Maciel, Malcolm Fry (Joshua Bolma 61'), Patrick Leal (Liam Butts 72'), Alex Monis

Substitutes: Brandonn Bueno, Maxwell Weinstein, Alex Parvu, Colby Quinones, Sage Kinner

