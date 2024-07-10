Chicago Fire FC II Shuts out Toronto FC II at Home

July 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II vs. Toronto FC II

Chicago Fire FC II vs. Toronto FC II

Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (7-3-6-5) earned a 2-0 shutout win over Toronto FC II (5-7-3-0) Wednesday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium. Omari Glasgow opened the scoring shortly after the start of the second half and Sergio Oregel scored his first goal of the 2024 season. Goalkeeper Patrick Los earned his third clean sheet of 2024, his second at home.

Chicago took to pressing early and often in the first half, creating few chances against the visitors. In the tenth minute, Glasgow tore through the left wing and dribbled his way into the box, where he unleashed a shot that just missed his near post. Just over 30 minutes later, Christian Koffi would get loose on the opposite wing, attempting a shot on goal before a Toronto defender came in with a last minute slide to snuff out the opportunity. Neither side managed to go ahead and went into the locker rooms looking to adjust for the second half.

Those adjustments paid dividends for Chicago just seconds into the half. Koffi once again found ample space on the left wing, dribbling into the box and sending a cross back to an open Glasgow. The Guyanese winger collected the deflected pass and delivered an uncontested shot into the Toronto goal for the opening tally.

Toronto tried to answer quickly and nearly had an equalizer. In the 59th minute, Toronto midfielder Charlie Staniland shot from long range, inducing a Los save. The rebound fell into the path of wingback Jesús Batiz, who took a turn on an open net. But Fire centerback Jaylen Shannon sprinted back to save the effort at the line and help Los keep his shutout intact.

The visitors would rue their missed chances in the 65th minute, when Koffi once again got wide open on the wing. After finding little room in the box, the French forward passed back to Oregel, who unleashed a volley from over 20 yards into the goal that rendered goalkeeper Abe Rodriguez immobile. His effort proved to be enough, as the Fire defense clamped down to earn their seventh win of 2024 and tie FC Cincinnati 2 on points for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 2:0 Toronto FC II

Goals:

CHI - Glasgow (3) (WATCH) 47'

CHI - Oregel (1) (Koffi 3) (WATCH) 65'

Discipline:

TOR - Rigopoulos (Yellow Card) 4'

CHI - Heuer (Yellow Card) 77'

TOR - Fisher (Yellow Card) 83'

CHI - Hlyut (Yellow Card) 85'

TOR - Chukwu (Yellow Card) 90+7'

CHI - Calle (Yellow Card) 90+9'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Diouf (Hlyut, 79'), D Shannon, D Konincks, D Cupps, M Oregel (Shokalook, 79'), M Glasgow, M Osorio (Soudan, 79'), M Poreba (capt.) (Calle, 90+7'), M Prpa (Heuer, 67'), F Koffi (Granda, 90+1')

Subs not used: GK Stechnij, M Ramirez

Toronto FC II: GK Rodriguez, D Pearlman (capt.), D Cimermancic, D Stojadinovic (Ythallo, 45'), M Rigopoulos (Accettola, 90+2'), M Olguin, M Staniland (Fortier, 73'), M Batiz (Chukwu, 73'), F Ayari (Catavolo, 73'), F Fisher, F Dumitru (Altobelli, 61')

Subs not used: GK De Rosario, D Patrick-Galvez, D Pusztahegyl

Stats Summary: CHI / TOR

Shots: 12 / 8

Shots on Goal: 2 / 4

Passing Accuracy: 84.9% / 87.1%

Saves: 3 / 1

Corners: 5 / 5

Fouls: 13 / 7

Offsides: 1 / 2

Possession: 43.2% / 56.8%

Referee: Ryan Farrel

Assistant Ref 1: Seun Yinka-Kehinde

Assistant Ref 2: Fernando Pina

4th Official: Peter Bernardy

