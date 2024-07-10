Chicago Fire FC II (2) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary

July 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SCORING SUMMARY

CHI - Omari Glasgow 47'

CHI - Sergio Oregel Jr. 66' (Christian Koffi)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Theo Rigopoulos 4' (caution)

CHI - Charlie Heuer 77' (caution)

TOR - Mark Fisher 83' (caution)

CHI - Vitaliy Hlyut 85' (caution)

TOR - Richard Chukwu 90+7' (caution)

CHI - Juan Calle 90+9' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Chicago Fire FC II 7 -3-6 32 points

Toronto FC II 5-7-3 18 points

LINEUPS

CHICAGO FIRE FC II - Patrick Los; Christopher Cupps, Jaylen Shannon, Diego Konincks, Jean Alpha Diouf (Vitaliy Hlyut 79'); Luka Prpa (Charlie Heuer 67'), David Poreba (C) (Juan Calle 90+7'), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Jason Shokalook 79'), Harold Osorio (Peter Soudan 79'), Omari Glasgow; Christian Koffi (Giovanni Granda 90+1')

Substitutes Not Used: Patryk Stechnij, Michael Ramirez

TORONTO FC II - Abraham Rodriguez; Marko Stojadinovic (Ythallo 46'), Adam Pearlman, Markus Cimermancic; Jesús Batiz (Richard Chukwu 73'), Charlie Staniland (Kristjan Fortier 73'), Lucas Olguin, Theo Rigopoulos (Luca Accettola 90+2'); Mark Fisher (C), Hassan Ayari (Matthew Catavolo 73'), Andrei Dumitru (Julian Altobelli 61')

Substitutes Not Used: Adisa De Rosario, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Tristan Pusztahegyi

