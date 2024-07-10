Houston Dynamo 2 vs. Austin FC II Match Moved to Shell Energy Stadium

July 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Houston Dynamo 2 News Release







HOUSTON - Thursday's match between Houston Dynamo 2 and Austin FC II has been moved to Shell Energy Stadium from SaberCats Stadium. The match will remain on Thursday, July 11, with kickoff at 7 p.m. CT.

Fans and media members are welcome to attend Thursday's match. Gates will open at 6 p.m. CT, and all attendees must enter through the Shell Energy Gate at the northwest corner of the stadium.

