Houston Dynamo 2 vs. Austin FC II Match Moved to Shell Energy Stadium
July 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Houston Dynamo 2 News Release
HOUSTON - Thursday's match between Houston Dynamo 2 and Austin FC II has been moved to Shell Energy Stadium from SaberCats Stadium. The match will remain on Thursday, July 11, with kickoff at 7 p.m. CT.
Fans and media members are welcome to attend Thursday's match. Gates will open at 6 p.m. CT, and all attendees must enter through the Shell Energy Gate at the northwest corner of the stadium.
Check out the Houston Dynamo 2 Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 10, 2024
- Houston Dynamo 2 vs. Austin FC II Match Moved to Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo 2 Stories
- Houston Dynamo 2 vs. Austin FC II Match Moved to Shell Energy Stadium
- Houston Dynamo 2 Host In-State Rivals Austin FC II
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Colorado and Dynamo 2 Face LAFC2 on the Road
- Houston Dynamo 2 Drop Home Opener against Sporting KC II
- Houston Dynamo 2 Sign FW Ifunanyachi Achara