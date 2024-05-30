Revolution II Defender Colby Quiñones and Academy Midfielder Jamie Kabuusu Earn International Selections Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

May 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II defender Colby Quiñones and Academy midfielder Jamie Kabuusu have been selected by their respective national teams to compete in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Quiñones has been called up by Puerto Rico's Senior National Team, while Kabuusu earns his first senior team selection with Grenada.

Quiñones will travel with Puerto Rico from May 30-June 12, attending training camp before competing against El Salvador and Anguilla in the second round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, with the tournament serving as the second of three 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification rounds. The 21-year-old currently holds the Revolution II record of 82 appearances and has recorded 50 starts with over 4,800 minutes played since joining New England's second team in 2020. The Bedford, N.H. native joined the Revolution Academy in 2017 and was one of the first four members of the pro pathway's residency program that started in 2019. Quiñones and Puerto Rico will take on El Salvador on June 6 before facing Anguilla on June 11.

Kabuusu earns his second international call-up, first with Grenada's senior team, since joining New England's Academy in 2020. The Chestnut Hill, Mass. native competed with Grenada's U-20 side in the 2024 Concacaf Men's Championship in February. Kabuusu tallied one goal and two assists during the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season and helped New England's two-time national champion U-19s qualify for the postseason for a third straight year at MLS NEXT Flex last month. At the collegiate level, the 18-year-old has committed to Duke University and will join the Blue Devils this upcoming fall. Kabuusu and Grenada are set to take on Trinidad on Wednesday, June 5.

New England Revolution II continue the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on Saturday, June 1, traveling to take on Chattanooga FC for the first time this year. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET with Matt Pederson calling the action on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

