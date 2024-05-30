Huntsville City FC to Play Carolina Core FC for the First Time on Saturday

May 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will face Carolina Core FC for the first time on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. CT in the Core's inaugural match at Truist Point.

Here are five things to know for Saturday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

1. Saturday's match marks the fourth time Huntsville will open a stadium. The Boys in Blue are undefeated in those games, including a 2-1 win over Crown Legacy FC on May 19, 2023 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium and 2-2 draws against both Crown Legacy FC on March 26, 2023 at Sportsplex at Matthews and Chattanooga FC on March 16, 2024 at Finley Stadium.

2. HCFC midfielder Jony Bolaños will return to his old stomping grounds on Saturday, having played collegiately at nearby High Point University, where he appeared in 54 matches across three seasons and twice earning all-Big South First Team honors.

3. For the third time this season, Huntsville will face off with a former Boy in Blue. Carolina forward Tyler Freeman made 10 appearances and five starts with Huntsville in 2023 before being loaned to USL Championship's Birmingham Legion FC in July 2023.

4. Only defender Fernando Ciceron and midfielders Jony Bolaños and Izzy Johnston have appeared in all 10 matches for HCFC this season. Midfielders Isaiah Jones and Ollie Wright and forward Adem Sipić have played in nine of ten.

5. Supporters who cannot make it to North Carolina for Saturday's game can see the match at the club's official watch party, taking place at Straight to Ale (2610 Clinton Ave. W, Huntsville, AL 35805) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. CT. Attendees can enjoy a variety of food specials, and the brewery will release its Barrel Aged Doppelbock on draft and in cans, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Crim Compassion Fund supporting child cancer patients and their families at the local St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Huntsville Hospital.

