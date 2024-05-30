Preview: Chattanooga FC Women vs Knoxville 865 Alliance

Chattanooga FC Women will be in action at Finley Stadium once again this Sunday, June 2nd, at 6:00 p.m. ET as it hosts Knoxville Alliance 865.

In last season's matchup at Finley, Knoxville started on top with two goals early in the first half and ultimately won the match 3-1. However, in the season opener in Knoxville, the teams played to a 2-2 draw.

Both sides will be looking for their first win of the 2024 season and the ability to leapfrog the other in the WPSL Southeast Conference table.

Full 2024 Chattanooga FC Women's Roster

Coaches Corner

Head Coach Tom Halsall detailed his expectations for the match against Knoxville Alliance 865.

"I've stressed to the girls that it's really about the response on Sunday," said Halsall. "We're going to put our best foot forward and come out of the blocks. Knoxville's a really strong side. They've got talent across the field. All of our players need to take responsibility for their area of the field. We're excited for it. The response in training has been very positive and the energy has been high. I'm hopeful they will deliver a good performance for the fans and club.

"There's a personal connection as well. Their center-forward, Allison Hansford, is my sister-in-law. We're excited to come up against each other. Knoxville has a very good center-back. They play possession-based and look to play the counter and get numbers up in the final third. Our job will be to stay very narrow and compact. I think it'll be an entertaining game. I don't think it will be a 1-0 game. I think there will be a lot of goals."

Know the Opponent

Knoxville Alliance 865 drew their first game of the season against UFA Gunners 2-2, with goals from Alexia Bearden and Allison Hansford.

One fact to note is the Alliance will play their second game of the season the day before their game against the Sky Blues. Knoxville Alliance 865 will play FC Birmingham in Knoxville Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 P.M. ET.

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick-off: 6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 2

Tickets: Season Tickets | Single match

Broadcast: Chattanooga FC YouTube | Talent: Gabriel Schray and Madison Crews

