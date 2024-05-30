Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for International Training Camp

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that Homegrown midfielder Sergio Oregel Jr. has been called to the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for an international camp in South America. Oregel will join head coach Micheal Nsien's squad for a pair of international friendlies as the team takes on Argentina on Friday, June 7, and Uruguay on Tuesday, June 11.

Nsien called 24 players to what will be the final training camp ahead of the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Guanajuato, Mexico, which will determine the four nations that will represent the region at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

It is the second U-19 USMYNT call up of the year for Oregel, who also joined the team in March for two friendly matches in Europe. The Chicago native is one of three players selected for the camp that helped the U.S. take fourth place at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile.

Oregel, 18, has featured for Chicago Fire FC II in seven games (six starts) during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Prior to this season, Oregel made his Major League Soccer debut on Oct. 9, 2022, in the 1-1 tie against the New England Revolution when he came in as a substitute for Homegrown midfielder Mauricio Pineda. Oregel signed as the 22nd Homegrown player in Club history on Oct. 23, 2021.

