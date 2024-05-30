Carolina Core FC Announces Official Community Partners
HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC, an Independent Club in MLS NEXT Pro, today announced its Community Partners. Each partnership contributes to the organization's present and future, with all holding crucial status to the club.
"The support these partners have provided to Carolina Core FC is positively overwhelming and we're grateful for each of them, as they serve as a critical foundation to our sustainability as a club," said Carolina Core FC President, Andy Smith.
The partnership with these businesses is important to Carolina Core FC and is recognized throughout various mediums and platforms. The select Community Partners represent and align with values that are principle to the club's ethos.
The Community Partners are located within the Core region of North Carolina and beyond, including:
American Premium Beverage
Beco Inc.
Berky Hinckley Orthodontics
Bethany Medical
Bibey
Blue Rock Pizza & Tap
Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coldwell Banker Advantage
Colonial, LLC
CULP
Davis Furniture
DeLille Field Commercial Real Estate
Graphic Connections
Guilford Technical Community College
High Point Theatre
IL Long Construction
Ilderton
Jean's Transportation
Kelly Office Solutions
Kimpton Cardinal Hotel
Landmark Builders
Level Solutions Group
Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
Pella Windows & Doors
Pennybyrn
Plank Street Tavern
ProMotion Wellness, LLC
Real Kitchen & Market
RH Barringer Distributing Company
Samet Corp.
Simon Jewelers
Stich Design Shop
Stock + Grain Assembly
Stratagon
Sweet Old Bill's
Tkatch Dentistry
Tri-State Steel
Vann York Auto Group
Westchester Country Day School
YMCA of High Point
"We're incredibly thankful for our community partners believing in Carolina Core FC and the impact we will make together as partners in the community," said Carolina Core FC, Chief Revenue Officer Chris Baretta.
