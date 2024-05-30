Carolina Core FC Announces Official Community Partners

May 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC, an Independent Club in MLS NEXT Pro, today announced its Community Partners. Each partnership contributes to the organization's present and future, with all holding crucial status to the club.

"The support these partners have provided to Carolina Core FC is positively overwhelming and we're grateful for each of them, as they serve as a critical foundation to our sustainability as a club," said Carolina Core FC President, Andy Smith.

The partnership with these businesses is important to Carolina Core FC and is recognized throughout various mediums and platforms. The select Community Partners represent and align with values that are principle to the club's ethos.

The Community Partners are located within the Core region of North Carolina and beyond, including:

American Premium Beverage

Beco Inc.

Berky Hinckley Orthodontics

Bethany Medical

Bibey

Blue Rock Pizza & Tap

Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coldwell Banker Advantage

Colonial, LLC

CULP

Davis Furniture

DeLille Field Commercial Real Estate

Graphic Connections

Guilford Technical Community College

High Point Theatre

IL Long Construction

Ilderton

Jean's Transportation

Kelly Office Solutions

Kimpton Cardinal Hotel

Landmark Builders

Level Solutions Group

Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Pella Windows & Doors

Pennybyrn

Plank Street Tavern

ProMotion Wellness, LLC

Real Kitchen & Market

RH Barringer Distributing Company

Samet Corp.

Simon Jewelers

Stich Design Shop

Stock + Grain Assembly

Stratagon

Sweet Old Bill's

Tkatch Dentistry

Tri-State Steel

Vann York Auto Group

Westchester Country Day School

YMCA of High Point

"We're incredibly thankful for our community partners believing in Carolina Core FC and the impact we will make together as partners in the community," said Carolina Core FC, Chief Revenue Officer Chris Baretta.

