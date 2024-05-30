Tyrone Marshall, Stefan Chirila Earn MLS NEXT Pro Monthly Awards for May

May 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 Head Coach Tyrone Marshall and forward Stefan Chirila have been honored in MLS NEXT Pro's monthly awards for May, the league announced today. Marshall was named MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Month while Chirila takes home MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Month.

Marshall, who is in his third season managing FC Cincinnati 2, led the Orange and Blue to nine of a possible 12 points in May, winning three of four matches and extending, at the time, the league's longest win streak to five games. FC Cincinnati 2 conceded just three goals and earned their first clean sheet of the season in their first-ever win against in-state rival Columbus Crew 2.

"Tyrone has done a good job this season of developing a gameplan with our Next Pro group, and it has been reflected in the results," said Jeff Larentowicz, Director of Player Pathway for FC Cincinnati. "The team is off to a positive start and Ty and the staff have the team performing at a very high level."

Stefan Chirila closes out the best month of his young professional career with MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Month honors. Chirila was named MLS NEXT Rising Star for Matchweek 9 and Matchweek 10 for his performances against Columbus Crew 2 and New York Red Bulls II. Chirila made three consecutive starts in May, scoring four goals and adding one assist.

"Stefan has been an important player for our team this season," said Larentowicz. "He has had a great goal scoring record this year at the academy level and we are delighted to see it continue with the Next Pro squad. We look forward to aiding in his development in his young professional career."

FC Cincinnati 2 are back in action next Thursday, June 6, as they take on Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park at 6 p.m. ET. The match will broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

