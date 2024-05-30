Timbers2 Hosts Dynamo 2 Friday Night

May 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Winners of back-to-back home matches, Timbers2 returns to play Friday night as they host Dynamo 2 at Providence Park at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific). Free tickets are available via SeatGeek.

After a bye week, Timbers2 returns to action on Friday night as they play host to Houston Dynamo 2 at Providence Park; kickoff is 7:30pm PT.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Friday's match are FREE, but need to be reserved in advance.

Timbers2 hosts Houston Dynamo 2 on Friday night at Providence Park; tickets are free

How To Watch

Watch the matchup with Dynamo 2 live on MLS Season Pass.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (3-4-3, 13pts) returns home to Providence Park, where they have won each of their last two matches - defeating Cascadia rivals Whitecaps FC 2 and Tacoma. In the month of May, Timbers2 has outscored opponents 7-3, and their 16 total goals on the season ranks Top 5 in MLS NEXT Pro's Western Conference.

Friday's match is the lone meeting with Dynamo 2 (2-5-2, 9pts) during the 2024 regular season.

