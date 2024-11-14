Republic FC's Danny Vitiello and Jack Gurr up for Individual League Awards

November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, USL Championship announced the finalists for the 2024 individual League Awards. For their regular season performances, Republic FC's Danny Vitiello and Jack Gurr have been nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year and Defender of the Year, respectively. It is the second consecutive nomination for both.

Gurr made 30 appearances and led all defenders with eight assists and 60 successful crosses. He also led Republic FC with 52 chances created, ranked second among the league's defenders, and earned four Team of the Week selections. This is his second Defender of the Year nomination. In 2023, he tallied 11 scoring contributions and had 61 chances created, the most by a defender since 2019.

On the heels of his first-ever Goalkeeper of the Year award, Danny Vitiello continued to be one of the league's top keepers in 2024. He led the league with 14 clean sheets, just one shy of the all-time record, and a new career high 75.8 save percentage. He also finished second in the Golden Glove Race with a goals-against average of 0.97, and at one point went 428 minutes without conceding a goal at home. The shot stopper dominated the league's Save of the Week poll, winning the fan vote eight times. He earned two Team of the Week selections and was named a finalist for June Player of the Month after posting penalty saves in back-to-back games.

The winners in each category will be announced the week of November 18 leading up to the 2024 USL Championship Final on Saturday, November 23.

For the league's full announcement and the finalists for all awards, visit USLChampionship.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.