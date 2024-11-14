FC Tulsa Announces First 2025 Roster Update as the Offseason Gets Underway

November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa has officially kicked off its offseason calendar and commenced the 2025 roster building processing with the following roster updates.

Options declined:

Camilo Ponce (M)

Milo Yosef (M)

Luca Sowinski (M)

Angel Bernal (D)

Diogo Pacheco (F)

Out of contract:

Rashid Tetteh (D)

Bradley Bourgeois (D)

Blaine Ferri (M)

Mutual contract termination:

Joey Roggeveen (GK)

Loan Expired:

Sebastian Sanchez (D)

Matthew Bell (F)

Aaron Bibout (F)

Aaron Kačinari (M)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.