FC Tulsa Announces First 2025 Roster Update as the Offseason Gets Underway
November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa has officially kicked off its offseason calendar and commenced the 2025 roster building processing with the following roster updates.
Options declined:
Camilo Ponce (M)
Milo Yosef (M)
Luca Sowinski (M)
Angel Bernal (D)
Diogo Pacheco (F)
Out of contract:
Rashid Tetteh (D)
Bradley Bourgeois (D)
Blaine Ferri (M)
Mutual contract termination:
Joey Roggeveen (GK)
Loan Expired:
Sebastian Sanchez (D)
Matthew Bell (F)
Aaron Bibout (F)
Aaron Kačinari (M)
