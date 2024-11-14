Rowdies Sign Leo Fernandes, Lewis Hilton to New Contracts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Two of the Tampa Bay Rowdies longest serving players are set to return for the 2025 USL Championship season. The club announced today that midfielders Leo Fernandes and Lewis Hilton have signed new contracts to remain in Tampa Bay. Per club policy, the terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

"It's always important to have mainstays within your team, so we're really pleased to sign Leo and Lewis to new contracts." said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "First and foremost, they are both great characters and leaders within the group. Secondly, we all know how much quality they bring to the field. Securing them is important for us as we continue to compete for a championship."

The 2022 USL Championship Player of the Year, Fernandes returns for his ninth season with the Rowdies. The 2024 season marked a memorable return to form for Fernandes after missing most of the previous year due to an Achilles injury. In 22 appearances this year, the 32-year-old bagged three goals and four assists.

As Tampa Bay's longest-tenured player on the roster, Fernandes also etched his name in club history with two major milestones this season. The 32-year-old attacking midfielder surpassed club legend Georgi Hristov to become the Rowdies modern-era leader in both appearances and assists. Fernandes will have the chance to add to his current tally of 180 appearances and 34 assists across all competitions in the new year.

"I'm so appreciative to stay in Tampa Bay," said Fernandes. "I'm grateful to Coach Robbie and the staff, because they know I've been through a tough time the last couple seasons and they believe in me. They're backing me and they know I'm going to give it my all. I strive to be the best. My confidence is back to one hundred. Every time I step on the field I expect to score or assist or impact the game any way that I can. Hopefully there will be more of that next year."

Hilton returns to the Rowdies for a sixth season and his tenth season overall in the USL Championship. Since arriving in 2020, Hilton has played a key role in establishing the Rowdies as a perennial title contender. This year, Hilton led the Rowdies with 56 chances created and 3,097 minutes played as the only player to start all 36 league matches.

A native of Newquay, England, Hilton's 142 appearances in all competitions ranks third among active Rowdies players. Hilton has also recorded 250 regular season appearances during his USL Championship career, placing him 12th in league history. Additionally, Hilton's 19,054 regular season minutes played puts him 15th all-time, while his 32 assists are tied for 16th all-time.

"This was an easy decision for me," said Hilton. "This is one of the best teams in the league. Every season I've been here we've been challenging for those top spots. That's the main thing for me, I'm desperate to win. I think this is a club where every year we give ourselves a good opportunity to do that. Hopefully next year we'll get over that line and win a championship. That's my main motivation."

