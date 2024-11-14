Renan Ribeiro Named a Finalist for USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year

November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Renan Ribeiro has been named a finalist for the 2024 Goalkeeper of the Year Award. He is the second Hartford goalie to be a finalist for this award, following Jeff Caldwell's nomination in 2021.

Ribeiro had a stellar season in goal for the Green and Blue, showcasing incredible shot stopping ability in his first year in American soccer. He finished the season tied for the most saves in the Championship with 102, coming just six short of the single-season club record set by Caldwell in 2021. He held the second-best save percentage in the league at 78% (minimum 15 games played) on his way to the top of the saves ladder, and added seven clean sheets. Four of those shutouts came consecutively across Hartford's record-setting seven-match undefeated streak, a significant contribution to the club's ascension up the Eastern Conference table in the second half of the season.

Results for the 2024 Goalkeeper of the Year will be announced on November 19th.

