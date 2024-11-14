Las Vegas Lights FC Travels to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for Western Conference Final
November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC will play in the club's first-ever Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 16 away at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
In previous matchups this season, the Lights and Switchbacks have drawn twice. At Cashman Field on June 18, the teams tied 3-3 after goals by Joe Hafferty, Khori Bennett, and Valentin Noel. In the rematch in Colorado on July 26, the match ended in a 1-1 draw after a Shawn Smart goal for the Lights.
Saturday's Western Conference Final match is the third of four rounds in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs. Each round is a single-elimination match, with the game going to two 15-minute overtime periods and a penalty shootout to determine a winner, if necessary. The winner of the match will play in the USL Championship Final agains the winner of the Eastern Conference Final.
After qualifying for the USL Playoffs for the first time in club history, the Lights reached this stage by winning their opening two playoff matches.
First, LVFC took down Sacramento Republic FC in a penalty shootout at Cashman Field after a scoreless draw through overtime. Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena saved Sacramento's opening three penalties to secure the victory. Then, in the Conference Semifinal, forward Khori Bennett scored in the 86th minute to seal a 1-0 victory away at #1 seed New Mexico United and a berth in the Western Conference Final.
Should the Lights advance and Rhode Island FC defeat the Charleston Battery in the Eastern Conference Final, Las Vegas will host the USL Championship Final on Saturday, November 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT on CBS. However, if Charleston wins, then the Lights would travel to South Carolina for the Final on the same day and time.
WATCH PARTY: The Lights will host an official Watch Party at PKWY Tavern (9820 W Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV) from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Team-Signed Merchandise Giveaways, including two signed kits, one signed Lights flag, and one signed History Made scarf
Free beer for the first 50 fans courtesy of the club
$5 draft beer available for the entire event
TV Programming Note: Friday's match will broadcast on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN). SSSEN is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.
The match will also air on CBS Sports Golazo Network, a free channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. It is available for free via CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, while also being offered to subscribers on Paramount+.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 14, 2024
- Las Vegas Lights FC Travels to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for Western Conference Final - Las Vegas Lights FC
- FC Tulsa Re-Signs League-Leading Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda to Multi-Year Contract - FC Tulsa
- FC Tulsa Announces First 2025 Roster Update as the Offseason Gets Underway - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC at Charleston Battery: November 16, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- Republic FC's Danny Vitiello and Jack Gurr up for Individual League Awards - Sacramento Republic FC
- Renan Ribeiro Named a Finalist for USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year - Hartford Athletic
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named USL Championship Player of the Year Finalist - San Antonio FC
- Rowdies Sign Leo Fernandes, Lewis Hilton to New Contracts - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC Travels to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for Western Conference Final
- Las Vegas Lights FC Midfielder J.C. Ngando Selected to USL All-League Second Team
- Las Vegas Lights FC Grab Late Victory Over New Mexico United to Win Western Conference Semifinal
- Las Vegas Lights FC Hosts Sacramento Republic FC in Club's First-Ever Playoff Match on Friday, November 1
- Las Vegas Lights FC Clinches Home Playoff Match to be Played on Friday, November 1 at Cashman Field