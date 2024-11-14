Las Vegas Lights FC Travels to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for Western Conference Final

November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC will play in the club's first-ever Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 16 away at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

In previous matchups this season, the Lights and Switchbacks have drawn twice. At Cashman Field on June 18, the teams tied 3-3 after goals by Joe Hafferty, Khori Bennett, and Valentin Noel. In the rematch in Colorado on July 26, the match ended in a 1-1 draw after a Shawn Smart goal for the Lights.

Saturday's Western Conference Final match is the third of four rounds in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs. Each round is a single-elimination match, with the game going to two 15-minute overtime periods and a penalty shootout to determine a winner, if necessary. The winner of the match will play in the USL Championship Final agains the winner of the Eastern Conference Final.

After qualifying for the USL Playoffs for the first time in club history, the Lights reached this stage by winning their opening two playoff matches.

First, LVFC took down Sacramento Republic FC in a penalty shootout at Cashman Field after a scoreless draw through overtime. Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena saved Sacramento's opening three penalties to secure the victory. Then, in the Conference Semifinal, forward Khori Bennett scored in the 86th minute to seal a 1-0 victory away at #1 seed New Mexico United and a berth in the Western Conference Final.

Should the Lights advance and Rhode Island FC defeat the Charleston Battery in the Eastern Conference Final, Las Vegas will host the USL Championship Final on Saturday, November 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT on CBS. However, if Charleston wins, then the Lights would travel to South Carolina for the Final on the same day and time.

WATCH PARTY: The Lights will host an official Watch Party at PKWY Tavern (9820 W Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV) from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Team-Signed Merchandise Giveaways, including two signed kits, one signed Lights flag, and one signed History Made scarf

Free beer for the first 50 fans courtesy of the club

$5 draft beer available for the entire event

TV Programming Note: Friday's match will broadcast on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN). SSSEN is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.

The match will also air on CBS Sports Golazo Network, a free channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. It is available for free via CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, while also being offered to subscribers on Paramount+.

