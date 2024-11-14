San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named USL Championship Player of the Year Finalist

November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez has been named a finalist for the 2024 USL Championship Player of the Year, the league announced today.

The 24-year-old playmaker maintained his position as one of the most influential attacking midfielders in the league, ranking first in chances created with 83 and second in assists with nine while also recording 31 interceptions and winning 30 tackles at a success rate of 73.2 percent. Named to the Championship All-League First Team for a second consecutive season, Hernández graded fifth in the league with a +8.68 Goals Added mark per American Soccer analysis.

The winner will be announced Saturday, November 23. The 2024 USL Championship Awards were voted on by team management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

2024 USL Championship Player of the Year Finalists

Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC

Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

