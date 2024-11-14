FC Tulsa Re-Signs League-Leading Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda to Multi-Year Contract

November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa has re-signed goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda to a multi-year contract ahead of the 2025 season, it was announced today.

Peñaranda, age 24, returns to Green Country after a stellar campaign that saw him claim USL Championship July Player of the Month honors, becoming the first FC Tulsa player ever to receive the award. A native of Long Beach, New York, Peñaranda blossomed in 2024, signing a short-term agreement in June after appearing in three matches for USL League Two side AC Miami.

Across 22 appearances (all starts) with FC Tulsa, Peñaranda posted a goals-against average of 1.09 while posting a 78% save percentage, seven shutouts and a league-best three penalty-kick saves. Peñaranda made waves in his arrival to the USL Championship, logging a clean sheet in five of his first eight matches, signing for the remainder of the season in the process.

The stint was headlined by a historic July that saw him allow one goal across four appearances, recording three clean sheets and 14 saves en route to USL Championship Player of the Month honors. The club reached new heights in the segment, as its lone goal allowed marked its least amount of opposing goals and goal-against average (0.25) in a month (min. three matches).

Closing the season seventh in the Golden Boot race, Peñaranda posted the third-highest save percentage in the league while slotting second for the club's single-season record.

