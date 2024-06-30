Republic FC Edges Hartford Athletic, 1-0

June 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC kicked off its four-game home stand with a 1-0 win over Eastern Conference side Hartford Athletic on Saturday night. Three minutes after stepping onto the pitch, striker Sebastian Herrera netted the game-winner in the 87th minute to take all three points on the night. It was the second-straight clean sheet for Sacramento, with goalkeeper Danny Vitiello blanking the visitors with five saves, marking his 40th career regular season shutout.

Republic FC came out of the gates with a high press, building to a good opportunity in the 22nd minute. Pinning Hartford in its defensive corner, Aldair Sanchez won possession just outside the 18-yard box and laid the ball off for Cristian Parano who came flashing across the middle, but the Argentine's shot went wide. Parano saw another opportunity later in the half with service from the right flank. A quick restart from a dead ball set up a Jack Gurr cross to the back post where 5'5" Parano out leaped the defense to get his head on the ball, only to miss narrowly.

Wearing the captain's band for the first time this year, defender Conor Donovan stood big for two stellar blocks on the other side of the half to keep the clean sheet intact. Republic FC continued to build momentum again, controlling nearly 60% of the possession and putting up three shots on target between the 50th and 60th minutes.

Danny Vitiello got the crowd on its feet with a pair of saves in quick succession. As Hartford found a breakaway on the right, the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year blocked the first attempt before punching away the second shot on the recycled play. He came up big once again in the 69th minute as Hartford's leading goal scorer Michee Ngalina got past the backline. One-on-one with Ngalina, Vitiello stood his ground and made a stellar save at close range. Vitiello ended the night with five saves, drawing deafening chants of "Danny" around Heart Health Park.

The Indomitable Club found its breakthrough moment in the 87th minute as Kieran Phillips forced the Hartford keeper to make a save. Sebastian Herrera pounced on the rebound and the Colombian striker put the game away with his first goal in league play since September of last year.

Republic FC's homestand continues next Wednesday as Las Vegas Lights FC comes to town on Salute to Service Night. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. Fans will have the opportunity to start their Fourth of July celebrations early with a $2 beer special. The match will also be the first of Republic FC's five national broadcasts this summer and will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 0 Hartford Athletic

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

June 29, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Herrera 87'; HFD - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Portillo (caution) 22', Briggs (caution) 59', Amann (caution) 70', Bench (caution) 90'+5'; HFD - Barrera (caution) 10', Asiedu (caution) 65', Ribeiro (caution) 79'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Conor Donovan (C), Shane Wiedt, Jared Timmer, Aldair Sanchez (Rafael Jauregui 78'), Jack Gurr (Jonathan Ricketts 84'), Luis Felipe, Justin Portillo (Damia Viader 71'), Nick Ross, Cristian Parano (Sebastian Herrera 84'), Trevor Amann (Kieran Phillips 71')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Chibi Ukaegbu, Blake Willey, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 5, Fouls: 24, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 2

Hartford Athletic: Renan Ribeiro, Younes Boudadi, Jordan Scarlett, Joe Farrell, Emmanuel Samadia, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Jay Champan, Danny Barrera (Anderson Asiedu 59'), Deshane Beckford, Marcus Epps (Mamadou Dieng 80'), Michee Ngalina

Unused Substitutes: Greg Monroe, Rece Buckmaster, Joey Akpunonu, Marlon Hairston, Joe Schmidt

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 4, Fouls: 22, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 1

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.