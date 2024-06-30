Roots Blank Orange County SC 2-0 in SoCal

June 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release









Oakland Roots battle Orange County SC

(Oakland Roots) Oakland Roots battle Orange County SC(Oakland Roots)

Oakland defeated Orange County SC for the second time this season on Saturday night, this time a 2-0 finish down south in Irvine, CA.

The match began with both sides looking dangerous, trading prime scoring chances and good attacking pressure through the first 10 minutes of play.

Both clubs looked intent on wasting no time on offense, pushing the ball quickly up the field after gaining possession.

This attacking style earned Oakland a corner kick in the 15th minute. A perfect service found Miche-Naider Chéry on the far post, who headed it back across the face of the goal to find Camden Riley, finishing the easy tap in to put Roots ahead 1-0.

Despite Oakland taking the lead, momentum remained even for both sides through regulation time in the first frame.

Orange County began to look extremely dangerous in added time, but Roots were able to shut the door and head into the locker room at the half still holding a 1-0 lead.

The second half began much like the first, with both teams continuing an aggressive attack and earning quality scoring opportunities one after another.

But it was Roots once again winning the battle, doubling their lead in the 79th minute when Lindo Mfeka played a gorgeous pass inside the box to Johnny Rodriguez, who had been knocking on the door the entire half, and sent a laser of a shot past the OC keeper to make it 2-0.

Oakland was happy to play keep away for the remainder of the contest to reach the final whistle with a clean sheet still up by two.

Roots will be back in the East Bay for their next USL Championship match when they host league first place side Louisville City FC on Saturday, July 6th. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM PT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.