Detroit City FC Routs Miami FC on the Road, 4-0

June 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, Florida - Detroit City FC returned to winning ways on a hot Saturday night on the road to Miami FC, winning 4-0 thanks to goals from Rhys Williams, Michael Bryant, and Maxi Rodriguez, who notched a brace off of the bench. This was the first time Le Rouge scored four goals in a USL Championship match since October 1, 2022, when they bested Loudoun United on the road.

The match began openly, with both sides earning corner kicks inside the first seven minutes of play. Miami FC came close to opening the scoring inside six minutes when the ball bounced around the box and nearly into a dangerous shooting position. Aside from this, chances would be few and far between for the hosts.

As the minutes ticked by, Detroit City FC would slowly start turning the screws and increasing the pressure on the Miami backline with a few half-chances falling to Victor Bezerra and Ben Morris.

Right before the teams went into the break, an impressive passing move from Le Rouge saw Rhys Williams play into the Miami penalty area before unleashing a rocket of a strike to score his second goal in two matches this week.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Le Rouge would win a deep freekick inside of the Miami half, a wonderful delivery from Ryan Williams found the head of Michael Bryant who made no mistake to double the Detroit City lead.

In the 72nd minute, newly substituted Maxi Rodriguez got on the end of an inch-perfect cross from Abdoulaye Diop, who won the ball back in the midfield before marauding forward, and Rodriguez finished it first-time to extend the lead to 3-0.

With just seconds remaining in the match, a well-executed team move ended with striker Elvis Amoh cutting the ball back from the goal line, into the path of Rodriguez who tucked it home to get his brace and the team's fourth of the night.

Next up, Detroit City FC is set to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, July 6. If Le Rouge is able to win on Saturday, they'll jump back into the top-four of the Eastern Conference, the threshold for a home playoff match.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

