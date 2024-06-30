Hartford Fall 1-0 in Sacramento

June 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Despite a number of scoring chances and 12 shots in tonight's match, Hartford Athletic couldn't get a shot past Sacramento's Danny Vitietllo and a late goal from Sebástian Herrera sent the Green and Blue home without a point.

The first half of tonight's match moved slowly when it came to attacking play, as just one shot was put on target in total and neither team created much danger in the attacking third. Sacramento was able to cause some trouble for Hartford with their heavy pressing, beginning with a turnover forced by Aldar Sanchez that led to the game's first shot from Cristian Parano in the 21st minute. Hartford responded nine minutes later with a quality spell of possession on the other side of the field, resulting in their only two shots of the half. Deshane Beckford and Michee Ngalina connected passes to find Marcus Epps for an open shot from inside the box that went wide, and Thomas Vancaeyezeele forced Danny Vitietllo's first save of the night on the next possession. Sacramento took four more shots before the clock struck 45, but none challenged Renan Ribeiro. The score remained 0-0 at halftime.

Hartford started the second half on the front foot, accelerating the pace of play and creating two chances just minutes in. Danny Barrera laid a ball off to an open Deshane Beckford inside the box, but the Jamaican winger's well-struck shot was blocked by Conor Donovan. It was Beckford finding Barrea with space in the box two minutes later, but his shot was also broken up by Donovan.

Sacramento answered with some time of their own in Hartford's third, putting Renan Ribeiro to work. Hartford's keeper got two hands on Trevor Amann's shot at the near post in the 53rd minute, then denied two tries from Luis Felipe shortly after. Ribeiro sprung to the bottom right corner of the net to deflect Felipe's second shot, his best save of the night.

Michee Ngalina had Hartford's best chance of the match on a breakaway opportunity in the 69th minute. Anderson Asiedu flicked a quality ball ahead to Ngalina after a midfield turnover, leaving Hartford's top goal scorer alone with only Vitiello to beat. Ngalina took his shot low and to the left, but Vitiello made a composed stop with his right hand to keep Hartford off the board.

The two teams stayed in a stalemate until Sebástian Herrera netted the game winning goal for Sacramento in the 87th minute. Kieran Phillips took a shot from outside the box that Ribeiro dove and blocked with two hands, but the rebound spilled to Herrera with a wide-open net. The striker tapped the ball in to give Sacramento a crucial 1-0 lead in the game's final minutes.

Hartford remained determined and were inches away from evening the score in stoppage time, but were denied again by heroic goalkeeping from Danny Vitiello. Joe Farrell headed a cross down to Mamadou Dieng at the six-yard box, and Vitiello was quick to react and stop Dieng's point-blank shot with his left hand. Hartford couldn't find an equalizer after seven minutes of stoppage time, and the match ended 1-0 to Sacramento.

Hartford Athletic drop to 5-9-1 with the loss, and will turn around to play at Loudoun United in Leesburg, Virginia on Wednesday, July 3rd at 7:00pm.

FAST STATS

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 12 (3) Sacramento 16 (5)

Corners: Hartford 1 Sacramento 1

Fouls: Hartford 22 Sacramento 24

Offsides: Hartford 1 Sacramento 2

Possession: Hartford 48.9% Sacramento 51.1%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 73.3% Sacramento 77.8%

Saves: Hartford Sacramento

SCORING SUMMARY

Sacramento:

87' - Herrera

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Hartford:

35' - Barrera (Yellow)

65' - Asiedu (Yellow)

79' - Ribeiro (Yellow)

Sacramento:

22' - Portillo (Yellow)

59' - Briggs (Yellow)

70' - Amann (Yellow)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 29 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia, 15 (DF) Joseph Farrell (Akpunonu, 90'); 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 2 (DF) Younes Boudadi, 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 10 (MF) Danny Barrera (Asiedu, 60') 7 (FW) Marcus Epps (Dieng, 80'); 8 (MF) Jay Chapman, 31 (FW) Deshane Beckford, 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Danny Vitiello, 5 (DF) Jared Timmer, 24 (DF) Conor Donovan, 6 (DF) Shane Wiedt, 40 (DF) Aldair Sanchez (Jauregui, 78'); 2 (DF) Jack Gurr (Ricketts, 84'); 19 (MF) Nick Ross, 8 (FW) Luis Rodrigues, 43 (MF) Justin Portillo (Phillips, 71'); 10 (FW) Cristian Parano (Herrera, 84'); 7 (FW) Trevor Amann (Vlader, 71)

